Pool pass users express frustrations about North Park pool closure

Allegheny County pools opened for the summer season on Saturday, except for North Park, where the pool remains closed for a fourth day due to a mechanical issue.

Families told Channel 11 they’re frustrated, especially since passholders are paying significantly more this year.

“We got our t-shirts – ‘School’s out for summer’ – let’s go to the pool!” said Maria Riggs, who brought her daughter, Kit, to the park.

But when Riggs, Kit, and their friends pulled up on Tuesday, the pool was still closed. Allegheny County officials said a mechanical issue is to blame. Crews recently finished replacing the chlorine and filtration systems. But once they turned on those systems, valves malfunctioned and a backflow of sediment pushed into the water, causing cloudiness.

Families told Channel 11 they wish these issues could have been addressed well before the start of the season.

“A lot of my family members have season passes, and we just renewed our passes, and we’re a little bummed that we can’t use them,” Haley Maug said.

Individuals and families are paying more for those passes this year. The cost for a family of four went up about 56% in 2026, jumping from $150 in 2025 to $235. Passes for individuals and senior citizens also increased significantly. The 2026 rate for Allegheny County residents is $135, compared to $80 in 2025 – a 68% increase. Senior citizens will pay 62% more, as the price for passes went up from $40 to $65.

“So people are paying higher prices to come to the pool that’s not open?” Katie Berger asked. “As a mom of two, we try and get out as much as we possibly can. When you come to the pool, fully packed, and find it’s not open and your prices have gone up for your membership – it’s got to be very frustrating.”

County officials defended the price increases, saying this hasn’t happened in more than a decade and that prices are now in line with other public pools in the area.

In a statement to Channel 11, a county spokesperson said replacement parts have been ordered and construction will happen this week, with the goal of opening by the end of the week or over the weekend.

It’s worth noting the county’s Boyce Park Wave Pool closed early Monday due to a plumbing issue but has since reopened.

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