2 gold coins donated to red kettles in separate counties

PITTSBURGH — Two gold coins were recently donated to two separate Salvation Army red kettles, helping to boost the organization’s fundraising efforts during the final days of the seasonal campaign.

Gregory Hartshorn, Divisional Commander for the Western Pennsylvania region, called the anonymous donations “pretty amazing.”

The most recent find occurred Monday, in a kettle located in Washington. Just before that, a similar Canadian gold coin was donated to a kettle in Zelienople.

“We got one in Washington last year as well, and there’s always that mystery... where did those come from? Who’s doing that? Why did they do that? And I guess we’ll never know that,” Hartshorn said.

He suspects the same individual could be behind the generous donations, though he’s heard it could also be the work of a “traveling person.”

“Whatever it is, if people have a means to give, it’s never too big or too small, and of course those gold coins will translate to the actual value that they’re worth, so we can expand that gift to really reach as many people as we can,” he said.

Although the Salvation Army hasn’t yet received a value for the coins, he estimates they could be worth approximately $2,000 apiece.

The donations are greatly appreciated, though the organization is still rather far from reaching its yearly goal of $2.345 million for the 28 counties served.

“We have about $845,000 to raise in five days,” Hartshorn said. “So, that’s a lot.”

He said that some regions have been doing better this year than years prior, but “others are still struggling.”

He attributed a shortage of volunteers as a possible cause.

It’s not too late to volunteer. To register to ring or volunteer, click here.

Donations can also be made online, or by texting “kettle” to 31333.

Without enough donations, the organization may have to take a hard look at which services could be cut short in the future.

“We have to look at, ‘how are we going to provide our services in the new year,’” Hartshorn said. “This is the whole part of our fundraiser, to sustain us, to operate and provide food, shelter, rent assistance, utilities, that kind of help all year long... programs for kids, after-school summer camp.”

But there is hope that donors will come through, when considering the generous spirit that brought two gold coins to the organization, and by anonymous individuals seeking no recognition or thanks.

“That’s really the spirit of Christmas.”

