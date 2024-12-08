2 injured after shooting in Mount Oliver

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — Two people are injured after a shooting in Mount Oliver.
Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Brownsville Road at 9:21 p.m.
Two people were taken to a hospital from that location.
Allegheny County Police said they are investigating a shooting scene there too.
Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for the latest details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group