2 injured after shooting in Mount Oliver

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — Two people are injured after a shooting in Mount Oliver.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Brownsville Road at 9:21 p.m.

Two people were taken to a hospital from that location.

Allegheny County Police said they are investigating a shooting scene there too.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for the latest details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group