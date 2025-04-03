1 killed in New Kensington house fire that sent police officer, 2 firefighters to hospital

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — One person is dead and several first responders were taken to a hospital after a house fire in New Kensington on Thursday.

The fire in the 1100 block of Strawn Avenue broke out around 11:49 a.m.

Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers confirm that one person was killed in the fire. One police officer was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation, and two firefighters were transported for burns.

