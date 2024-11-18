2 injured after tractor-trailer hauling logs, pickup truck collide in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are injured after a tractor-trailer carrying logs and a pickup truck crashed in Derry Township on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Route 217 and Kingston Club Road just before 3 p.m., Westmoreland County 911 confirmed.

A fire official told Channel 11 the tractor-trailer went around a bend and rolled onto its side. While skidding, the trailer hit the pickup truck.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene could see the logs spilled out onto the road and hillside.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and the driver of the pickup truck were taken to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries has not been released.

State police are handling the investigation.

