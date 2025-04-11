Police release video of chase that ended in crash, deadly officer-involved shooting on PA Turnpike

Police have released bodycam and dashcam video of a chase that started in Ohio and ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Suspect killed by officers after stealing police car, crashing on PA Turnpike

The Ohio State Highway Patrol video shows the moments before a man identified as Deshawn Dante Leeth got into a dispute with a trooper and stole his cruiser, through the moments when he crashed that same vehicle in Pennsylvania.

Tune in to Channel 11 News as we break down the video.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group