1 person injured in fire at building in Butler County

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured in a fire at a building in Butler County.

Butler County emergency dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 100 block of McGinley Road in Oakland Township at 2:44 p.m. on Friday.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

Investigators said the building was a former personal care home.

