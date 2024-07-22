2 women injured in Lawrenceville shooting

PITTSBURGH — Two people were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood early Monday.

Pittsburgh police said that just before 4 a.m., a woman who had been shot in the chest arrived at a local hospital in critical condition.

That woman was able to tell police that the shooting happened at the intersection of 42nd and Butler Streets.

Police then received information a short time later that a second woman, who was grazed in the arm by a bullet, was dropped off at a different hospital.

Witnesses told police there had been an argument inside a business that spilled out into the street where the shooting happened.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

