Illinois woman pleads guilty to paying for, distributing animal crush videos

Another person has pleaded guilty to conspiring to create and distribute animal crush videos.

The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that Amanda Leigh Fourez, 33, of Illinois, pleaded guilty to two counts related to the case.

She is the second person to plead guilty. A Pennsylvania man, Joseph Garrett Buckland, pleaded guilty in early April.

Prosecutors allege Fourez and others pooled their money together to pay for videos of people crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating, impaling, or otherwise seriously injuring monkeys.

Fourez reportedly acknowledged sending at least 11 payments for these videos and then distributed them on at least 10 occasions. The Department of Justice release says “Fourez archived and controlled the distribution of animal crush videos.”

Fourez will be sentenced in August. She faces up to seven years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

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