2 kids in Beaver County collect hundreds of coats, give them away for free

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Two kids in Beaver County spent months organizing and collecting for a coat drive and it worked out in a big way on Sunday.

Rocco, 13, and Remy, 11, Petrick hosted a free coat giveaway in Aliquippa.

“It feels good to help the community and help anyone in need,” said Rocco.

The two were able to collect about 400 coats for their donations.

“It feels good because it’s hard to afford coats because sometimes they cost a lot of money,” said Remy.

The kids thanked the Saints Peter and Paul School basketball team and local businesses for helping them out.

