2 killed in Indiana County crash

Indiana County, Pa. — Two drivers were killed in a three-car crash in Center Township, Indiana County.

The crash happened on Warren Road, near King Hill Road, around 2:50 p.m. Saturday, according to Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman.

Daniel Lee Ryan, 57, of Center Township and Nathan Scott Blystone, 34, of Black Lick Township died at the scene.

Investigators said an SUV driven by Ryan crossed the center line and struck the back end of a car before hitting the sedan driven by Blystone head-on.

A passenger in Blystone’s car was flown to a hospital for unspecified injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group