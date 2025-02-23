2 major PRT light-rail projects overlap this week and could cause delays

PITTSBURGH — Anyone who uses Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s light-rail system should plan for additional detours and possible delays for the next week.

That’s because, starting Sunday, two major construction projects on the light-rail system will briefly overlap.

Some of the work is for the Plinth Project, which is in its final phase and could be finished by Friday. But, for this week, PRT says the light-rail tracks between Steel Plaza and Gateway Stations will continue to be closed, and so will Wood Street Station.

A “Subway Local” route is being utilized between Gateway, North Side, and Allegheny stations.

From Allegheny or North Side Stations, riders can take the “Subway Local” rail shuttle to Gateway Station, transfer to the bus shuttle, and board rail cars heading to the South Hills from Penn Station.

The “Subway Local” rail shuttle between Allegheny and Gateway and the bus shuttle between Gateway and Penn stations run every 10 minutes.

The other overlapping project is the start of the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel Project. Crews will conduct critical infrastructure upgrades, closing the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel for around eight months. The work will cause multiple bus and light-rail detours.

Once the Plinth Project is complete, the “Subway Local” service will run between Station Square Station and Allegheny Station for the duration of the tunnel closure.

Station Square will be included in the Light Rail Free Fare Zone until the project is complete.

