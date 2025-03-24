2 measles cases confirmed in Western Pennsylvania

ERIE, Pa. — Two cases of measles have been confirmed in Western Pennsylvania.

Per reporting from NBC News affiliate WICU, health department officials in Erie County confirmed the cases and said they were linked to international travel. The county is now working with the state to notify any potential contacts.

Officials said the risk of community spread is low but urged vaccination to prevent infection.

As of March 20, the CDC reports 378 confirmed measles cases across the country in 2025, including in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Maryland. Of these cases, 90% are connected to three outbreaks.

According to the CDC, measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can cause serious health complications, especially in children younger than 5. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes and rash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group