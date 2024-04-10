2 men accused of stealing more than $1,300 in merchandise from Greensburg Walmart

GREENSBURG, Pa. — State police are asking for help identifying two men accused of stealing from a Greensburg Walmart.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, PSP in Westmoreland County said two men tried to take 42 various items, valued at more than $485 in total, along with three vacuums and a Sony soundbar on April 4. The men reportedly left the cart after being approached.

04/04/24 at 1835 hrs. the pictured attempted take 42 various items ($485.42), 3 vacuum cleaners and a Sony Soundbar from 2200 Greengate Centre Cir. [Wal-Mart] w/o paying. The males left the cart after being approached but did take the vacuums and soundbar. Total value: $1,308 pic.twitter.com/aPxEIBxHCC — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) April 10, 2024

They still reportedly stole the vacuums and soundbar, valued at $1,308.

Anyone with information on the men should contact state police.

