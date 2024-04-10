Local

2 men accused of stealing more than $1,300 in merchandise from Greensburg Walmart

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Greensburg Walmart theft

GREENSBURG, Pa. — State police are asking for help identifying two men accused of stealing from a Greensburg Walmart.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, PSP in Westmoreland County said two men tried to take 42 various items, valued at more than $485 in total, along with three vacuums and a Sony soundbar on April 4. The men reportedly left the cart after being approached.

They still reportedly stole the vacuums and soundbar, valued at $1,308.

Anyone with information on the men should contact state police.

