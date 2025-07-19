2 men accused of taking $24K from gaming machines in an Allegheny County bar

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men are accused of breaking into gaming machines at a bar in Marshall Township, then stealing more than $24,000.

Court documents say the theft happened in May at the Brush Creek Inn on Northgate Drive.

The suspects, eventually identified as Patrick O’Malley and Ryan Stermon, were seen on surveillance video entering the business after hours and opening five gaming machines before removing cash from secure boxes.

In all, investigators say the men took $24,252 from the machines and caused $1,485 in damages.

The complaint states O’Malley knows the Brush Creek Inn owner, and even talked to police about alleged similar burglaries. He later admitted to being involved in the burglary.

Stermon was described as a regular customer of the bar.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group