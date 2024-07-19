2 men arrested, accused of placing card skimmer in local Shop ‘n Save

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Scott Township Police arrested two men on Thursday they say placed a credit card skimmer in the Shop ‘n Save grocery store on Washington Pike.

The two men allegedly placed the skimmer on a credit card reader on June 28.

It wasn’t found until more than a week later on July 10.

That has shoppers like Dolly Kosol feeling insecure.

“Really insecure, really insecure, you know, we don’t use cash anymore, they don’t want you using checks, they want you to use credit cards and that’s how they get you,” Kosol said.

“It’s just crazy,” added fellow shopper Wayne Macklen. “It’s getting crazy out in this world.”

Police used surveillance video to quickly identify the two suspects.

Investigators say similar, possibly related incidents also happened in Penn Hills and Lower Burrell.

The two men were tracked down and arrested Thursday in Bellevue, but they gave police European drivers licenses and officers have not been able to verify their identities.

They say one of the men even told investigators different names at two different times.

“At least they caught them and everybody else can be on guard now,” Kosol said.

Police asked for both men to be held in the Allegheny County Jail without bail because they did not have proper ID and believe they could be in the US illegally.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group