2 men arrested after undercover bust at Westmoreland County vape shop

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men were arrested following an undercover drug sting at a vape shop in Westmoreland County on Wednesday.

The operation, conducted by the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force, County Detectives, agents from the Attorney General’s Office and North Huntingdon Township Police, targeted Star Smoke and Vape Shop on Lincoln Highway in North Huntingdon.

Investigators had previously executed a search warrant at the same vape shop in February, seizing over 600 grams of illegal items for further testing.

On Wednesday, undercover officers attempted to purchase vapes containing Delta 8, which are illegal in Pennsylvania.

The clerk, identified as Al Merdaie Mohamed, provided the officers with several Delta 8 vapes before attempting to hide them as county detectives entered the store, according to the district attorney’s office.

El Hacen Mohamed Najem, who identified himself as an employee, was also present and subsequently arrested.

A second search warrant executed on the same day led to the seizure of Delta 8 products, THCA flower products, edibles and dab wax products.

Both men were arraigned on narcotics-related charges and held at the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.

