2 men charged with human trafficking after crash along Pennsylvania interstate

LURGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men have been charged with human trafficking after a crash along an interstate in Pennsylvania.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a vehicle drove into the center median on I-176 eastbound at mile marker 199.5 in Lurgan Township, Franklin County.

One of the men inside the car was suffering from a deep laceration to his neck/shoulder area and was flown to a hospital. The female fled the scene but was located a short distance away by troopers.

The Pennsylvania State Police stated that preliminary indicators of human trafficking were observed, prompting the activation of the Troop H-Major Case Team to conduct the investigation.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the female passenger was allegedly being transported to Philadelphia for coerced sexual activity, according to state police.

The two men in the car, identified as Jose Antonio Hernandez Guiterrez, 30, and Edgar Jesus Espinoza Gamboa, 28, were charged with human trafficking, simple assault and terroristic threats.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate.

