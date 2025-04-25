2 men federally charged with stealing $100K worth of checks mailed by Cranberry restaurant

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s been more than a year since we told you about $100,000 in mailed checks that were stolen by scammers targeting Monte Cello’s Italian Restaurant in Cranberry.

Now, federal charges have been filed against the two people, who police said, are responsible.

It started in February of 2024, when restaurant owner Joe Savage tried to send checks to two of his vendors, but Cranberry Police said the checks were intercepted and manipulated by thieves.

“They whitewashed the checks, they probably sell them over the internet, somebody cashes them,” Savage said.

This week, court documents identified those people as Krishawn Jones, 20 of Georgia and Davine Bruce. 24, of California, who allegedly deposited the counterfeit checks at banks in their respective states.

“I absolutely thought it was somebody local. When it said California, I’m like, ‘How did this happen?’ I had no idea,” Savage said.

For Savage, a massive weight has been lifted off his shoulders, grateful that he was able to recoup the losses and financially recover.

“My bank took care of all of it, so that was good, especially once they heard the story,” Savage said. “$100,000 is something hard to come back from, so I was lucky.”

He told Channel 11 he’s breathing a sigh of relief after hearing that federal charges have been filed and hopes to put all of this behind him.

“I’m just glad justice will be served,” Savage said.

Police have issued arrest warrants for Jones and Bruce.

