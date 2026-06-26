2 men injured in shooting, assault in Pittsburgh neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH — Two men are in a hospital following an assault and shooting incident that happened in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Police said officers and medics were called to the 5400 block of Columbo Street in Garfield at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday for reports of an assault.
A man with a head wound was found in that location. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Witnesses told police that shots were fired during the assault, but the man who was found had not been shot.
At 9:45 p.m., police found a man who had been shot twice in his torso. He was located on the 300 block of Gross Street in Bloomfield. That is about a mile away from the assault scene.
This victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Investigators said the two incidents are connected. Police are still working to learn more.
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