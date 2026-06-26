SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person is facing DUI charges after a multi-vehicle crash happened in Fayette County that resulted in injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called to Matthew Drive near the intersection of New Salem Road in South Union Township at 12:41 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said three vehicles were involved in a crash there.

Two of those cars were visible when Channel 11 arrived at the scene. A red car was seen on its side and an SUV with heavy front-end damage was being towed away on a flatbed.

Driver arrested for DUI after multi-vehicle crash in Fayette County sends person to hospital A person is facing DUI charges after a multi-vehicle crash happened in Fayette County that resulted in injuries. (WPXI/WPXI)

A passenger of a vehicle was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers identified the driver of that vehicle as Loretta Rene Kelley, 39, of Brownsville. She was arrested and charged with DUI.

Police said a third person was evaluated for chest pain. They did not need to be hospitalized.

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