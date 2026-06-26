Foggy start followed by dry weather on Friday

PITTSBURGH — Patchy fog could slow your Friday morning plans, so allow some extra time as you head out.

We’ll see a break in the wet weather pattern through much of the day but clouds will stick around.

The next round of steady rain moves in before sunrise Saturday and continues off and on through mid-morning. Heavier rain is possible at times and could cause ponding on the roads. Rain will taper to a few showers through the afternoon with sunshine returning Sunday.

A stretch of hot, humid weather starts the week with high temperatures above 90 for several days. The combination of heat and increasing humidity will push the heat index into the mid to upper 90s and heat advisories may be issued. Those that work outdoors or kids attending outdoor camps will need to plan ahead for the stretch of hot weather.

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