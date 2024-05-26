Local

Tornado with preliminary EF-0 rating touched down in Beaver County Saturday, NWS says

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh region battered by severe thunderstorms on Saturday High winds brought down trees and wires onto Route 65 in Beaver County Saturday. About 20 miles away, NWS officials say an EF-0 tornado touched down. (WPXI/WPXI)

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A tornado touched down in Beaver County during Saturday storms, the National Weather Service confirms.

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh region battered by severe thunderstorms on Saturday

After conducting a survey along Pleasant Hills Road near Raccoon Creek State Park in Beaver County on Sunday morning, NWS officials preliminarily rated the tornado as an EF-0 with maximum wind speeds of 70-80 miles per hour. Surveyors said they found a small path of tree damage along Pleasant Hills Road.

Severe storms battered western Pennsylvania again Saturday. The storms produced strong wind gusts and sizeable hail, downing power lines, traffic lights and trees throughout the region.

The NWS says more information will be released later on Sunday.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

