2 more charged in connection to Washington County shooting that killed teen girl, injured another

Two additional people have been charged in relation to a shooting that left a teen girl dead and another injured in Washington County.

Anthony Barfield, 17, is facing charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault, and Jeheili Cochran, 25, is facing charges of hindering apprehension, obstructing the administration of law and tampering with evidence.

Barfield and Cochran are family members of Windale Barfield Jr., one of the other suspect charged in the shooting.

Annalaya Wilkerson, 18, was killed and another 17-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting on a rural road in South Franklin Township on April 13.

