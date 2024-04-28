2 men facing charges in Washington County shooting that killed teen girl, injured another in custody

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Two men who are facing charges in relation to a deadly double shooting that happened in Washington County are now in custody.

Annalaya Wilkerson, 18, was killed and another 17-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting on a rural road in South Franklin Township around 11 p.m. on April 13.

Pennsylvania State Police filed homicide charges against Karon Whitlock, 20, and Windale Barfield Jr., 19, on Monday.

State troopers said the two turned themselves in on Sunday.

Barfield is being held at the Washington County Jail without bond. Whitlock’s court documents have not been updated at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

