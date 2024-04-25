2 more players charged in Rivers Casino cheating ring

PITTSBURGH — Two more people have been charged in connection to a cheating ring at Rivers Casino.

Chen Huan Lin, 67, and Joe Jeng Chiou Lin, 65, both of Wexford, are facing a list of charges, including criminal conspiracy, theft and receiving stolen property, for their alleged role in the scheme.

Last month, Channel 11 reported that a player is facing charges alongside two casino employees after what investigators called a “complex cheating conspiracy” that took place at a roulette table.

Robin Schnepp, a table games dealer, and supervisor Anthony Laush helped players cheat on several occasions and win thousands of dollars, according to police.

Investigators say the cheating took place on the Interblock Roulette game, which requires the dealer to manually spin the ball in the opposite direction of the wheel. When that does not happen, sensors do not identify that the wheel has been spun, allowing players to continue to place bets, even after the ball lands on a number and the outcome has been determined.

State police said on more than one occasion, surveillance video shows Schnepp spinning the roulette ball incorrectly, and players increasing their bets after the ball landed. Laush then comes over and validates the spin, according to court documents.

Huan Lin and Chiou Lin were seen on surveillance video on three occasions placing wages on the winning number after the ball was spun, winning a combined $14,328, according to state police.

Another player, Jack Daniel Mars III, is also facing charges in the incident.

Schnepp, Laush and Mars are all due back in court in May.

