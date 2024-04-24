First statue depicting woman of color unveiled by City of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The newest addition to the City of Pittsburgh’s art collection has been unveiled. Marlana Adele Vassar’s bronze sculpture, “Flora” was installed in the Highland Park entry garden, the Department of City Planning announced.

It is the first city sculpture to depict a woman of color, according to officials.

Vassar took inspiration from the existing historic sculptures throughout the park for her first public artwork.

“It’s important to have art that reflects the aesthetics of its surroundings and the residents who enjoy visiting our city parks,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “The Art in the Park newest piece from Marlana Vassar is an incredible addition, and we’re excited to have it dedicated to Highland Park. It showcases the importance of artists and art as part of the fabric of our communities.”

The sculpture reflects the community’s desire for artwork that represents the city’s cultural diversity and accessibility to all, officials said.

“I thought that it was essential to provide symbols of progress and possibility with this work,” said Vassar, a Pittsburgh artist. “The figure is a person coexisting with nature rather than trying to tame it.”

