Penn Hills man charged with allegedly shooting at neighbor picking up ladder

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A man is behind bars after he allegedly tried to shoot his neighbor in the head in Penn Hills.

According to the criminal complaint, Penn Hills police responded to the 130 block of Pennoak Drive on April 23 for a report of a man who was shot at and was fighting the shooter to disarm him.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim had the suspect, later identified as Gregory Stone, pinned down in the back of his work van. Stone did not have the gun in his possession.

The victim told police that he stopped at Stone’s house that morning to pick up a ladder that he had let him borrow, the complaint said. He went to the back of his work van to pull up the ladder holder when Stone approached him with a gun and go into the back of the van.

Stone fired the gun at the victim’s head, but the bullet went past his head and hit the inside ceiling of the work van, the complaint said.

The victim was able to disarm Stone by the time officers arrived at the scene.

Stone is charged with criminal attempted homicide, possessing instruments of crime, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness.

