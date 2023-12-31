Woman dies after crashing on Parkway near Robinson

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a woman died after a crash on the Parkway West Sunday morning.

In a release, PSP says the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on I-376 eastbound near mile marker 59, near Robinson.

Police say as Laurel Ann Cardillo was entering the interstate, she “exited for unknown reasons.” The SUV she was driving hit the right-hand curb, crossed three lanes of traffic, then hit the center median before stopping.

PSP says Cardillo was not hurt in the crash but was taken to a hospital for a possible medical emergency, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The Parkway has reopened, but PSP wants drivers to be alert for crews on the roadway in the coming days.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group