Man dies after shooting in Carrick

Two dead in crash involving man fleeing police

PITTSBURGH — A man died after a shooting in Carrick on Sunday evening, according to Pittsburgh police.

First responders were called to Maytide Street at 8:45 p.m.

Once on scene, they found the man on his front porch. The victim, who is believed to be in his late 40s or early 50s, was shot in the chest.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

