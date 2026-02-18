2 people accused of trying to steal gaming consoles using scheme at local Walmart stores

BUTLER, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after police said they were involved in a gaming console theft scheme at local Walmart stores across southwestern Pennsylvania.

Police said Honny Rosario and Yanderlin De los Santos Orozco were caught and charged for allegedly ordering PlayStation 5 game consoles using a fake identification and stolen money.

“That’s unbelievable,” said Jennifer Pavkovich of Butler.

“You know, we live in a society where scams are just rampant,” added Les Geibel, also of Butler.

According to court paperwork, Rosario and De los Santos Orozco showed up to Walmart in Butler just before 10 a.m. Sunday for a curbside pickup. That order was placed under a different name.

Police said Rosario showed a digital driver’s license showing the man’s name, who allegedly placed the order for the PlayStation consoles, costing roughly $1,050.

Police said the employee was suspicious and believed the digital ID was a fake. That employee got a manager.

That manager, police said, recognized the red minivan they were driving as the same one used when someone tried to buy PlayStations five times before!

Police said the manager was able to contact the man whose ID was used. That man told the manager he didn’t place that order. Police said the suspects said they’d be back with their physical ID and drove away. That’s when managers called police.

“I’m glad that somebody was alert and on the job, so to speak,” Pavkovich said.

State police are also investigating a similar crime in Grove City. Troopers said someone logged into a woman’s PayPal account, stole more than $1,300, and placed an order for two PlayStation 5 consoles for pickup at that Walmart.

Rosario and De los Santos Orozco have not been named as suspects there, but the minivan they used in Butler matched the one used in Grove City.

Police used license plate readers to track the van after it left Butler. That van headed to Moon Township.

Police pulled the two over and arrested them after they left the Moon Walmart.

“Go get a job,” Pavkovich said. “The rest of us work; these are our things. Don’t try to take them away from us.”

