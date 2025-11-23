2 people arrested, another at large after vehicle crashes in Pittsburgh following shots fired

PITTSBURGH — Two people are in custody and another is still at large after a vehicle crashed in Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says police were called to the 400 block of Chester Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. for a 15-round ShotSpotter alert.

Officers in the area saw a vehicle fleeing quickly. They tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued to flee, officials say.

A few blocks away, in the 1900 block of North Charles Street, the driver lost control and the vehicle hit a home.

One man tried to flee on foot before the crash, officials say. Two other people tried to flee after the crash.

Two of the people were arrested, but the third is still at large, officials say.

Investigators found shell casings along Chester Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

