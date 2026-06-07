Pittsburgh-area dad loads truck with $50,000 in food for local food bank

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh-area dad who went viral last year trying to feed his community got a huge boost in his efforts on Saturday.

A.J. Owen started a food bank in his backyard last fall, and the community stepped up to help him when everything was stolen. One of the many people who supported the effort was Steelers defensive end Yahya Black.

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Since then, Owen created the PGH Meals initiative to help supplement summer meals for kids across Allegheny County.

Ultimately, everything Owen collected became a major donation to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

On Saturday, Owen, Black and around two dozen volunteers filled a truck with $50,000 in food and drinks.

“If you would have told me I would have had $50,000 worth of food in my house and had a business that I never knew before, but now I’m great friends with the owners and everyone that works there, I would have called you crazy,” Owen said. “But crazier things have happened and here we are with quite literally a massive, massive, massive donation.”

Food bank officials say donations like Owen’s make a difference.

“Last year we provided over 142,000 summer meals over 40 sites, so donations like these really help make sure that during those summer months, when kids aren’t in school and don’t have a lunch program are still able to get the food that they need,” Maria Montaro said.

By donating the food to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Owen says every item will reach families who need it.

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