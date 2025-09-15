2 people flown to hospital after crash in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. — Emergency crews were on scene for a crash in Butler Sunday evening.

A Butler County 911 supervisor says the crash was first reported at 8:19 p.m.

Two vehicles reportedly collided at the intersection of North Main Street and East Jefferson Street.

Two people were taken to hospitals by medical helicopter. Their conditions were not known.

Police closed the area to traffic following the crash.

