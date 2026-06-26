Attorney for teen accused of killing man in Market Square argues self-defense

PITTSBURGH — A teen accused of shooting and killing a man in Market Square appeared in front of a judge Friday morning.

B’Jauhn Dankins, 16, showed little emotion as the criminal homicide charge he’s facing was held for court.

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Pittsburgh police said he shot and killed Terryll Little Jr. in Market Square last month.

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Little’s girlfriend testified in court and described the moments leading up to the shooting. She said she knew of Dankins and told prosecutors and the defense that Dankins and Little had a conversation that ended in both of them firing shots.

A city homicide detective testified that two different types of shell casings were found at the scene. Four of them belonged to a 40-caliber pistol, and the other was from a 9 millimeter.

Defense attorney Eric Jobe believes his client should be exonerated for self-defense.

“There’s a lot more to this story, especially given the fact that the victim actually fired a firearm and was the aggressor in this case. I think Mr. Dankins reacted. The question would be: was he privileged to use that force? That’s a question for trial,” Jobe said.

Little’s mother said she’s glad to see the case moving forward and hopes that justice will prevail for her son.

“He wasn’t a perfect kid, but he was a good kid. He was working, he was minding his business, and that’s what that boy should have done. He should have minded his business and went on instead of taking my son’s life,” said Ashley Tart.

Dankins is charged as an adult but was previously charged as a juvenile in a different crime in January, which required him to wear an ankle monitor. Police say Dankins cut off the monitor and avoided police, despite a warrant for his arrest. Police weren’t able to find Dankins until detectives identified him as the suspect in Little’s murder.

When asked on Friday about the ankle monitor, Jobe said he knew nothing about it.

Dankins will be back in court next month. He remains in the Allegheny County Jail.

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