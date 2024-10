INDUSTRY BOROUGH, Pa. — Two people were flown to a local hospital after a crash in Industry on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Route 68 near Barkley Hill Road for a two-car crash at 6:45 p.m., according to Beaver County 911.

We’re working to learn how badly the victims were injured.

Beaver Borough police are handling the investigation.

