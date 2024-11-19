2 people flown to hospital from motorcycle versus deer crash in Butler County

MERCER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were flown to a hospital after their motorcycle hit a deer in Butler County early Tuesday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the area of 4208 state Route 8 in Mercer Township.

A motorcycle hit a deer that was standing in the middle of the road, causing the driver to lose control.

The driver and passenger were both not wearing helmets or proper safety equipment at the time of the crash, state police said. This resulted in both people being seriously injured.

Both the driver and passenger were flown to Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown with suspected serious injuries.

