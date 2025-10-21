2 people hit, killed by bus in Indiana County

INDIANA, Pa. — Two people were hit and killed by a bus in Indiana County on Monday.

The Indiana Borough Police Department said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Philadelphia Street and 7th Street at 2 p.m.

Investigators said an Indigo Bus traveling west on Philadelphia Street hit two people who were on the road.

At this time, police say they do not know the status of the traffic signal, pedestrian cross signal, direction the pedestrians were going, the speed the bus was moving, the bus’s movements, operator activity or environmental conditions. They said these are all details they are working to learn in their investigation and will make that information public once it is learned.

This is the second time two people were hit and killed by a vehicle on Philadelphia Street this year. A couple was hit in March at the intersection of Philadelphia and North 9th Street. Officers said the investigation into that crash is almost complete. They are asking for patience and are promising to try to make improvements.

“As I said in March, our mission is to enhance the quality of life of everyone we serve - so one crash is too many and any loss of life is unacceptable to us. We are at our best when we can be proactive to prevent crashes and crime, but we are also committed to conducting thorough and professional investigations in pursuit of justice when neither is avoided. Nothing I will say can make this moment easier for everyone impacted. Nothing we have done or are prepared to do in furtherance of Philadelphia Street safety can bring back the lives that have been lost. We will continue to listen, we will continue to research safety enhancements, we will continue to deliver recommendations for engineering, we will continue to educate on traffic laws and safety measures, and we will continue to enforce traffic violations. We arefully committed to delivering community peace, safety, and comfort. Along with borough staff, borough council, and Mayor Simmons, we will continue being engaged with PennDOT to identify safety enhancements at our Philadelphia Street intersections,” said a joint statement released by Mayor William Simmons and Chief of Police Justin Schawl.

Officials ask drivers and pedestrians to be alert and watch for each other.

