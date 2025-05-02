2 people hospitalized after head-on crash in Lawrence County

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Lawrence County.

The vehicles collided on Perry Highway (Route 19) near Hunt Road in Slippery Rock Township just after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Slippery Rock Township Fire Chief Charles Peak said the two drivers were taken to hospitals.

A 72-year-old man was trapped but rescued and taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

A woman was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Firefighters said medical helicopters were requested but could not fly because of the storms.

Emergency crews learned the crash had happened after receiving an automatic crash notification. Chief Peak emphasized that it is important for firefighters not to overlook these alerts, which can sometimes be assumed to be false.

The road was closed for nearly two hours but has since reopened.

