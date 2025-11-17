2 men hospitalized, another in custody after stabbing in Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — Two men are injured and another is in custody after a stabbing in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says police were called to the 1200 block of East Carson Street around 10:30 p.m.

Officers found two men who’d each been stabbed in the chest and torso.

Both were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

Police arrested one man at the scene. Charges are expected soon, officials say.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group