2 people hurt in hit-and-run crash in Rivers Casino parking garage

PITTSBURGH — Two people were hurt in an early morning hit-and-run at the Rivers Casino Parking garage.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says police, fire and medics responded to the fourth floor of the Rivers Casino parking garage around 4 a.m. for a reported collision into the building.

First responders found that a vehicle had crashed through the glass doors by the elevators, injuring a man and a woman. The victims were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The spokesperson says a Silver Jeep fled the scene.

Police were able to obtain license plate information and are investigating.

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