2 people hurt in late-night shooting in Swissvale

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Two people were hurt in a late-night shooting in Swissvale.

The Allegheny County Police Department says officers were sent to Wallace Avenue between Center Street and Mill Street around 10 p.m. on Friday, initially finding a spent shell casing.

Police say two victims later showed up at local hospitals. One of them was shot in the back while inside a vehicle; the other was hurt while running away and fell.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

