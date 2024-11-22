Man shot in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, suspect in custody

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in Pittsburgh’s Strip District early Friday morning.

Pittsburgh police said crews were called to the 1100 Penn Avenue just at 2:15 a.m. for reports of a man inside a building who was brandishing a gun and threatening other people. The call was later updated to say a man had been shot.

Our crew at the scene saw investigators in the area of Club Pittsburgh, a 24-hour gum and club that caters to the city’s queer community.

A man had been shot multiple times inside the building in the chest and torso, police said. He was transported by Pittsburgh EMS to a local hospital in critical condition and taken immediately into surgery.

Another man, believed to be the suspect, was taken into custody at the scene. He was experiencing some type of medical distress and was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation before he is released to the Allegheny County Jail, police said.

At this time, there is not believed to be any further risk to the public, police said.

