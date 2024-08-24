2 people injured after crash in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were injured after a crash in Ross Township.

At around midnight, the Seville Volunteer Fire Company said they were called to a crash at the intersection of Union Avenue and the I-279 on-ramp on Friday.

Two people involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals. They were both in stable condition.

Ross West View medics said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver of a sedan involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle and had to be rescued. Both of its driver’s side doors were removed.

Both vehicles involved sustained heavy damage.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Ross Township Police Department for more details and is waiting to hear back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group