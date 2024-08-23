Local

McKeesport School District superintendent requests leave of absence after internal investigation

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV

The McKeesport School District and its superintendent have agreed to part ways.

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The McKeesport School District and its superintendent have agreed to part ways.

Sources tell Channel 11 it comes after an internal investigation showed the superintendent exposed the district and endangered students.

The voluntary resignation stems from the story Channel 11 broke last Dec.

