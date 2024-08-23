Woman, firefighter taken to hospital after fire in Elrama

ELRAMA, Pa. — A woman and a firefighter were taken to the hospital after a fire in Elrama.

Washington County 911 said crews were called to Fairview Street at around 5 a.m. for a fire with possible entrapment.

Officials at the scene told Channel 11 that the firefighter has burn injuries from trying to rescue the woman on the second floor.

The conditions of the woman and firefighter are unknown at this time.

Three other people were able to get out of the house safely. Two dogs are unaccounted for.

The house is a total loss, officials said.

