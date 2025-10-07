2 people injured after vehicle crashes into Pizza Hut in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a Pizza Hut in Harrison Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 3000 block of Freeport Road at 6:49 p.m. on Monday.

A vehicle had smashed through the wall of the business.

Two people were taken to a hospital from that scene.

Crews have put wood in the hole left behind and crime tape has been set up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

