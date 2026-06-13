McKeesport Area School District addresses rumors regarding football coaches

McKEESPORT, Pa. — In a letter Saturday, McKeesport Area School District Superintendent Donald MacFann addressed rumors regarding the district’s football coaches.

MacFann said the district is aware of rumors that the school board fired all football coaches during Wednesday’s regular meeting.

He said the board did not fire any football coaches at the meeting, and instead, they voted to table the hiring of football coaches due to personnel matters.

“As these matters involve personnel considerations, the District is unable to disclose additional details,” MacFann’s letter reads.

All summer football activities will continue as scheduled while the hiring of coaches is tabled, and the district will work to ensure activities proceed as normal, MacFann said.

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