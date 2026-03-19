2 people injured in crash involving motorcycle in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in West Mifflin.
Allegheny County dispatchers said police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the area of Buttermilk Hollow Road and Lebanon Church Road at 7:58 p.m. on Wednesday.
Two people were taken to a hospital from the scene. West Mifflin Police Chief Gregory McCulloch said their injuries were not life-threatening.
A motorcycle was laying on its side and police officers were inspecting damage on a nearby pickup truck.
Chief McCulloch said investigators are working to learn exactly what happened to cause the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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