2 people injured in crash involving motorcycle in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in West Mifflin.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the area of Buttermilk Hollow Road and Lebanon Church Road at 7:58 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two people were taken to a hospital from the scene. West Mifflin Police Chief Gregory McCulloch said their injuries were not life-threatening.

A motorcycle was laying on its side and police officers were inspecting damage on a nearby pickup truck.

Chief McCulloch said investigators are working to learn exactly what happened to cause the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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