2 people injured in crash on Route 65 in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — Two people were injured in a crash on Route 65 in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers said the crash happened near the intersection of Ohio River Boulevard (Route 65) and Millerton Avenue at 9:58 p.m. on Friday.

2 people were taken to a hospital from the scene. Their statuses are unknown at this time.

Two cars sustained heavy front-end damage.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

